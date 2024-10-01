11.6 pc voter turnout in first two hours in 3rd phase of J&K polls

Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 1 (IANS) Overall voter turnout of 11.6 per cent was recorded on Tuesday in the first two hours of polling in 40 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir as large early voter turnout indicated a high percentage in the third and final phase of these polls.

In the first and second phases of J&K Assembly polls, nearly 62 per cent and 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded respectively.

Tuesday’s high voter turnout for the third phase in which women voters also came out early to exercise the franchise, indicates a higher turnout than seen in the first and second phases.

Voting was underway at all the 5,060 polling stations in 40 Assembly constituencies as a bright autumn sun greeted voters as they poured out to use their democratic rights.

Of these, 1842 polling stations managed by over 8,000 polling staff have been set up in the three districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir while 3,218 polling stations have been set up in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu division.

Voters were seen wearing woollens at most places in Baramulla and Kupwara districts while in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts, voters still wore summer attire.

Voters started building queues early at the polling stations in Pattan, Sangrama, Kreeri, Tangmarg, Kunzar, Uri town and other places in the Valley while voters wearing traditional Dogri dresses came out in a festive mood in Kathua, samba, Udhampur, R.S. Pura and other polling stations in Jammu division.

Enthusiasm was unmatched among the voters in areas close to the International border in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts.

Voters exchanged greetings with the security forces guarding the polling stations as special arrangements were made for sick and infirm voters to exercise their democratic rights.

In the third and final phase of the J&K Assembly elections, 39.18 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 415 candidates. Voting is taking place in 40 Assembly constituencies. Jammu district has 11, Samba 3, Kathua 6 and Udhampur 4 Assembly seats while Baramulla and Kupwara districts have 16 constituencies for which voting is underway.

The Election Commission has set up 5,030 polling stations for voters for the third phase. Special polling stations have been set up for Kashmiri migrant voters. Of these 11 are in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and one in Udhampur district.

Police officials said adequate security personnel from the CRPF and J&K Police have been deployed for smooth polling. Area domination around polling stations, securing to and fro passage of poll staff and the general public on the roads and highways was done on Monday and deployments moved out with the first light Tuesday to secure passage of sector officers, poll observers, candidates and other officials connected with the poll process.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. while counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

