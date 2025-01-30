Bada Naam Karenge OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch

Sooraj Barjatya, known for his family centric films, is making his debut in the OTT world with the upcoming drama web show Bada Naam Karenge. Produced by Rajshri Productions and directed by Palash Vaswani, the show features Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in the lead roles. The series will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting February 7.

Bada Naam Karenge is a heartwarming Gen-Z love story that focuses on love, family, and tradition. The show follows Rishabh and Surbhi, a couple who strive to achieve their goals while holding onto traditional family values. The series portrays the challenges they face as their parents meet while preparing for their wedding. The trailer, released recently, emphasizes themes of love, togetherness, and self-identity.

The show also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani in supporting roles. Barjatya shared that Bada Naam Karenge is a “labour of love” that honors family values, dreams, and traditions while embracing the modern world. He also mentioned that the show aims to show how Gen Z can be ambitious while staying grounded in their values.

Barjatya, known for hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Vivah, shared that when approaching various platforms, many told him that family dramas don’t work on OTT. However, Sony LIV saw the potential and gave him the freedom to create something based on his ideas, hoping to attract a broad audience to the platform.

Sooraj Barjatya’s last film, Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra, was a success and well-received by audiences.