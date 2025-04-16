 Black, White & Gray – Love Kills Promises a Dark, Twisted Ride

Black, White & Gray – Love Kills, latest original series, is set to is set to dive deep into the murky waters of crime, obsession, and emotional turmoil. The recently released trailer offers a tense and gritty glimpse into a love story gone horrifyingly wrong, headlined by Mayur More and veteran actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, the show places Dhulia in the role of Daniel Gary, a seasoned journalist who finds himself entangled in a harrowing murder case. What starts as an innocent romance soon spirals into darkness, as a young woman is found dead — and nothing is as it seems.

Unlike your typical crime thriller, Black, White & Gray doesn’t just ask whodunit — it forces viewers to confront deeper questions about power, morality, and justice. Through Gary’s investigation, the series unravels a layered story rooted in patriarchy, corruption, and complex emotional dynamics.

Shot in a documentary-style format, the show creates an immersive, almost voyeuristic experience. It explores how love can morph into manipulation, how family can fail, and how the truth is often buried under layers of gray. As its title suggests, this isn’t a world of easy answers or clear distinctions — it’s a morally complex terrain where right and wrong blur with every revelation.

The trailer, which runs for two and a half minutes, sets the tone for a series that’s as emotionally gripping as it is socially provocative. With its raw storytelling and bold themes, Black, White & Gray – Love Kills is shaping up to be a must-watch.

The series is slated to premiere on May 2 on Sony LIV. And if the trailer is anything to go by, viewers should brace themselves for a psychological deep dive into love’s darkest corners.