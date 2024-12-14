Indian Student Dies in Memphis Car Crash – Two Others Hospitalized

In a devastating incident early Friday morning, a car crash in northeast Memphis resulted in the death of an Indian graduate student and left two others injured, one of them critically. The victims have been identified as Nikith, Vandana, and Pawan, all students pursuing their master's degrees at the University of Memphis.

According to Memphis police, the accident occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of National Street and Rockwood Avenue. Officers responding to the scene discovered three individuals injured in the collision.

Vandana, who sustained severe injuries, was immediately transported to Regional One Health, where she was later pronounced dead. Pawan remains in critical condition, while Nikith is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash failed to yield while traveling westbound on Rockwood Avenue, subsequently colliding with another car that was headed south on National

Street. The impact of the collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles and left the three students seriously injured.

The University of Memphis community is in shock as students and faculty mourn the loss of Vandana and pray for the swift recovery of Pawan and Nikith. Further updates on the investigation and the condition of the injured students are awaited as police continue to review the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This tragedy has brought attention to the importance of road safety at busy intersections and serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictable nature of such incidents.

