US: Indian Student in Coma After California Car Crash, Parents Struggle for Visa

California: Neelam Shinde, a young woman from Maharashtra who traveled to the United States for higher education, was critically injured in a road accident in California. The incident occurred on February 14 when the car she was traveling in was struck at high speed by another vehicle. The impact caused multiple fractures in her arms and legs, and doctors confirmed that she suffered a severe head injury, leaving her in a coma.

Her family in India was informed about the accident two days later, on February 16. Neelam’s father, Tanaji Shinde, stated that they immediately applied for a visa to travel to the U.S. to be with their daughter. However, their visa has not yet been granted, leaving them in immense distress.

Seeking urgent assistance, the Shinde family reached out to Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, who took up their case. She escalated the matter on social media, urging India’s Ministry of External Affairs to intervene swiftly. In response, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was requested to facilitate the visa approval process for Neelam’s parents at the earliest. Supriya Sule assured the family of her full support during this difficult time.

Neelam, a native of Satara district, moved to the U.S. four years ago to pursue higher education. This year was supposed to mark the completion of her academic journey. Heartbroken by the tragic turn of events, Tanaji Shinde lamented that his daughter’s dreams have been shattered.

As the family awaits visa clearance, appeals continue for expedited action to reunite them with their daughter during this critical time.