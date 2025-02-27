Bank Holidays in March 2025: State-wise list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared various bank holidays in March 2025, besides the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. These holidays will be celebrated by state-owned banks as well as private banks across India.

For the convenience of customers to plan their banking operations, we have prepared a list of all bank holidays in March 2025 along with the rationale for such closures.

Bank Holidays in March 2025

Following are the bank holidays in March 2025:

March 7 (Friday): Mizoram - Chapchar Kut festival

March 13 (Thursday): Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and others - Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala festival

March 14 (Friday): All states except Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland - Holi festival

March 15 (Saturday): Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur - Holi (observed on this date instead of March 14)

March 22 (Saturday): Bihar - Bihar Diwas (State formation day)

March 27-28 (Thursday-Friday): Jammu and Kashmir - Shab-E-Qadr (March 27) and Jumat-ul-Vida (March 28)

March 31 (Monday): All states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh - Public holiday

Online Banking Services

While banks will be closed on these holidays, online banking services will continue as normal. Customers can still make transactions, pay bills, and utilize other online banking functionalities without a break.

