UK, Australia to Hike Student Visa, Tuition Fees in April 2025: What Indian Students Need to Know

Starting April 1st, 2025, several countries, including the UK, Australia, and EU nations, are increasing their visa fees and tuition costs for international students and workers, significantly impacting Indians planning to visit, work, or study abroad.

UK Visa Fee Increases

The UK government has announced a hike in visa fees across multiple categories. A six-month standard visitor visa will now cost £127 (approximately ₹14,000), up from the previous rate of £115 (around ₹12,700). Other notable increases include:

Two-year visitor visa: £475 (previously £432)

£475 (previously £432) Five-year visa: £848 (previously £771)

£848 (previously £771) Ten-year visa: £1,059 (up from £963)

These new rates will apply to all UK visa applications starting April 1st, impacting both short-term visitors and long-term residents alike.

Australia Tuition and Visa Fee Hikes

In Australia, tuition fees for international students are set to rise by over 7%. Engineering courses will now cost AUD 56,480 (approximately ₹30.36 lakh) annually, while clinical medicine programs will rise to AUD 112,832 (₹60.66 lakh) per year at universities in Melbourne. Similarly, universities in Sydney will charge AUD 58,560 annually for most courses.

Additionally, visa charges for international workers and students are also expected to increase, making it more expensive for those planning to work or study in Australia.

EU Visa Fee Increase

The European Union will also see an increase in visa fees starting April 1st. A new digital entry permit for visa-exempt travelers will cost €7, valid for three years. However, Indian nationals will still need to apply for a Schengen visa when traveling to EU countries, as the digital permit does not cover all travel categories.

Impact on International Students and Workers

These hikes come at a time when more Indians are looking to study and work abroad, with the cost of higher education and living abroad rising rapidly. Universities in the UK, Australia, and EU are particularly popular among Indian students, and these fee increases may impact the affordability of studying in these countries.

For those planning to apply for visas or enroll in universities abroad, it is important to take these fee hikes into account while budgeting for the next few years.