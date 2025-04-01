Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram bring India’s rich traditions to life through fashion

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, joined forces to present a stunning fusion of old-world charm and regal sophistication in a special campaign for designer Karan Torani.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share their photos from the shoot. In the photos, Randeep and Lin effortlessly capture the essence of India’s cultural richness through a powerful visual narrative. The campaign celebrates the vibrant and living nature of Indian traditions, emphasizing that they are not just a part of history but are deeply woven into the fabric of everyday life.

Speaking about working with her husband, Randeep, on the campaign, Lin shared she had the best time shooting for this fashion campaign. She told IANS, “I had the best time shooting this fashion campaign; doing it with Randeep made it extra special. It was such a beautiful and unique experience to create something together. Collaborating with Karan Torani to bring India’s rich traditions to life through fashion and storytelling made it all the more memorable. A perfect blend of old and new and a true celebration of our heritage.”

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda tied the knot with Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29, 2023. The wedding ceremonies were held at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal, with their family and close friends in attendance. The couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on December 12 and it was graced by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah with wife Ratna Shah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Milan Luthria, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Jaat,” which stars Sunny Deol in the titular role. Speaking about working with Deol in the actioner, the Sarbjit actor stated, “I have always been a huge fan of Sunny Deol. Growing up, we admired his powerful screen presence, his intensity, and his physique. I still remember us having his posters in our school hostel cupboards, looking at them and getting inspired to lift weights and doing push-ups.”

“When I was offered the role, what convinced me the most was that I was playing this ultra macho action star opposite a legend like Sunny sir to match his energy and intensity on screen—it’s an actor’s dream. He is a powerhouse, and sharing this space with him is both a challenge and an honor,” Randeep added.

“Jaat,” directed by Gopichand Malineni, will hit theatres on April 10.

