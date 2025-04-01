Netanyahu cancels appointment of new Shin Bet chief amid investigation of aides

Jerusalem, April 1 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his decision to appoint Vice-Admiral Eli Sharvit as the new head of Shin Bet, the Israeli security agency, following opposition from political allies and mounting investigations involving his aides.

Initially, Netanyahu announced the appointment of Sharvit after conducting interviews with seven candidates, ultimately selecting the former Israel Navy Commander for the prestigious role.

However, recent developments have forced Netanyahu to cancel the appointment.

The controversy stems from the ongoing "Qatargate" investigation, which has ensnared two of Netanyahu’s close aides, Jonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein. Both were questioned by the police as suspects in the case.

The investigation revolves around an alleged network of business figures and officials facilitating payments from Doha to Israeli business interests, covering up the source of these funds.

The investigation began after revelations that Feldstein, Netanyahu’s former spokesman, worked for an international firm contracted by Qatar to promote pro-Qatar narratives among Israeli journalists while employed in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Feldstein is also facing charges for leaking classified IDF documents. Urich is suspected of playing a role in facilitating the transfer of payments from Qatar in a covert manner.

The police have requested that the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court extend the remand of Urich and Feldstein by nine days as part of their ongoing investigation. Although Netanyahu was asked to provide testimony, he is not currently a suspect in the case.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's official X account had shared a post stating: "After conducting in-depth interviews with seven worthy candidates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to appoint former Israel Navy Commander, Vice-Admiral Eli Sharvit as the next Director of the ISA."

However, this appointment has now been withdrawn in light of the evolving investigation.

