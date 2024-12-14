KJo on 23 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’: One of those pinch me moments

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) As his blockbuster directorial “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” clocked 23 years in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar called it a “pinch me moment”.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of stills from the film, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan among many others.

“23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance!” he wrote.

The filmmaker credited the audiences for showering the film with so much love.

“The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU! 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” he wrote.

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” is a family drama film, which told the story of an Indian multimillionaire family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... was promoted with the tag-line "It's All About Loving Your Parents".

Apart from the storyline and the expansive casting, the film remains popular amongst many courtesy the dialogues and the iconic characters of the over-the-top Poo.

From her style to one liners such as "Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha", 'P.H.A.T - Pretty, Hot And Tempting' and "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair" – has gained massive popularity even today.

