December 2, 3 holidays for schools in Dubai

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) just announced that the private schools, universities, and nurseries in Dubai will be closed for two days in celebration of the 53rd National Day, or Eid Al Etihad, in the UAE.

Arrangements are made for holidays on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, and classes will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, December 4. These developments follow the declaration of December 2 and 3 paid holidays for workers in the private and public sectors.

Hence, the students and employees will receive a four-day weekend, from Saturday to Tuesday. Eid Al Etihad is taken on December 2 every year in celebration of the UAE's foundation in 1971.

The country considers this day to be marked through nationwide events that include fireworks, parades of automobiles, air shows, and the UAE flag flying in most places. Now, with the holiday just around the corner, residents can look forward to a fun-filled weekend celebrating the UAE's rich heritage and history. It's worth noting that schools in Dubai will most probably announce a holiday on November 26, although no official confirmation has been given yet.

