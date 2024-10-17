Why Holiday for Valmiki Jayanti?

Today, October 17, 2024, marks the celebration of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti across various states in north India. This significant day honours the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the renowned author of the Ramayana.

To commemorate this occasion, several state governments have declared a local holiday for schools, colleges and offices on October 17. In Uttar Pradesh, schools in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad will remain closed. Similarly, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have also announced holidays for schools. In Delhi, all liquor shops will be closed today, as declared by the office of the Commissioner of Excise.

The day is filled with cultural events and festivities, showcasing the rich legacy of Maharishi Valmiki. Shobha Yatras, processions accompanied by devotional songs and shlokas, will take place in various cities. Devotees will recite the Ramayana, and temples dedicated to the sage will be beautifully decorated with flowers and lights. Free food distribution and prayers will also be offered.

Significance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti holds deep spiritual significance for followers across India. It reminds us that our deeds determine our greatness, and we are not born good or evil. The day encourages us to seek blessings for knowledge, virtue, and wisdom.

Wishes and Greetings:

On this auspicious occasion, people exchange warm wishes and greetings:

"Happy Valmiki Jayanti! May you be blessed with knowledge and the path of virtue."

"Let the light of Sage Valmiki's wisdom guide you today and always."

"May Valmiki Jayanti bring peace, prosperity, and wisdom into your life."

