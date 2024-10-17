Chennai Rain Alert: Heavy Rains from October 17 - 20, holidays for schools likely!

Chennai is getting ready for more heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there will be extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the city. This has led to schools being closed and the city being put on high alert.

The city's reservoirs are filling up quickly. Poondi reservoir, which supplies water to Chennai, saw a big increase in water flow. The Red Hills reservoir also saw a significant rise in storage. Chembarambakkam reservoir's storage increased from 1,223 mcf on Tuesday to 1,286 mcf by Wednesday.

Heavy rains in the northern coastal districts and delta regions have filled over 180 tanks to capacity. This is good news for the city's water supply.

But the continuous rainfall is also causing problems. Waterlogging is a major concern, and the city is taking steps to prevent flooding.

According to the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected on October 17, along with thunderstorms and lightning. The sky will remain generally cloudy from October 17 to October 20, with varying levels of rain predicted each day.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday today for schools, colleges and all other educational institutions. If the case continues there is a high chance that all the educational institutions will be closed tomorrow, October 18.

