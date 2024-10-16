October 17 Holiday: Valmiki Jayanti Public Holiday in These States

Tomorrow, October 17, 2024, marks the celebration of Valmiki Jayanti, a day dedicated to the revered Indian poet and sage, Valmiki. This occasion commemorates his birth anniversary and acknowledges his remarkable contribution to Hindu literature, particularly as the author of the epic Ramayana.

In honour of Valmiki Jayanti, several state governments have announced a holiday for schools, colleges, government offices, and banks. Uttar Pradesh, for instance, has declared that schools will remain closed tomorrow, with the state government planning grand programs to celebrate the occasion. Other states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, have also declared a holiday on October 17, 2024.

Additionally, schools and colleges in Assam, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh will be closed for both Valmiki Jayanti and Kati Bihu on October 17, 2024.

Valmiki Jayanti holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, as it pays tribute to the life and works of Valmiki. His epic poem, the Ramayana, is considered one of the most sacred texts in Hinduism.

