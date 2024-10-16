Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar inaugurate Cauvery 5th Stage Project

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday inaugurated the ambitious Cauvery 5th Stage Project, aimed at supplying drinking water to 110 villages under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

The project was inaugurated by pressing a button at the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) water purification plant in Torekadanahalli, Malavalli Taluk.

CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar symbolically offered water-filled pots to Goddess Cauvery and planted saplings on plant's premises.

The project was undertaken with an investment of Rs 4,336 crore in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project was announced during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure.

Even after completing the 4th stage, 2nd phase of the Cauvery water supply project, BWSSB struggled to supply water to 110 newly added villages under BBMP limits.

To address the growing demand for water, the Cauvery 5th Stage project was started in 2014 with financial assistance from JICA.

The project will ensure that Cauvery water reaches every corner of Bengaluru, including homes in areas like Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru South, Byatarayanapura, T. Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Bommanahalli zones.

An additional 775 Mega Litres per Day of water will be supplied to Bengaluru as part of the Cauvery 5th Stage project, providing a solution to the city’s drinking water problems.

The BWSSB has provided 10.64 lakh water connections in Bengaluru, and an additional 4 lakh connections will be provided under the 5th stage, leading to an increase in revenue.

Until now, 1.58 TMC of water was supplied to Bengaluru each month. After implementing the 5th stage, this will increase to 2.4 TMC monthly.

The event was presided over by MLA Narendra Swamy and attended by District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Energy Minister K.J. George, former Ministers S. T. Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraju, MLAs S.R. Vishwanath, T.M. Nagaraju, Ravi, Dinesh Gooligowda, Sudam Das, Madegowda, Nagaraj Yadav, and several other dignitaries.

