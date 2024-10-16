GMDA to install smart traffic signals at 32 junctions in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 16 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon be undertaking the installation of smart traffic signal lights, including pedestrian signal lights, in sectors 58 to 115 in the GMDA area of Gurugram.

The work was approved for allotment on Wednesday in the Tender Allotment Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, A. Sreenivas.

Officials said this work is being carried out under Phase 2 of the smart traffic signal project and will be executed at a cost of Rs 7.46 crore. The period of completion is 6 months from the date of award to the agency and work is scheduled to start in November.

About 32 junctions in these sectors will be equipped with smart traffic signals to improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas.

Some of the key locations where the new smart signals will be installed include Sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, Sec 110/110A/112/113 Chowk, Bajghera Underpass, Sec 45/52 T-Point, Vikas Marg, Sec-101/102/102A/104 Chowk on Dwarka Expressway Side, Sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, Sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Sati chowk, Sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, Sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk, among others.

“A survey was conducted by GMDA wherein 32 junctions in sectors 58-115 were identified for the installation of these smart traffic signals to ease traffic congestion & improve the commuting experience for the public at large. The work will soon be awarded to the agency,” said the Chief General Manager of, the Mobility Division.

These Smart Traffic Signals will be equipped with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) to improve traffic flow in the city and reduce traffic congestions to of congestion for citizens.

The traffic lights at all locations will be fitted with vehicle detector cameras, which will enable the smart signals to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections. It will then accordingly adjust the timings of the signals and increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

It will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles. Additionally, it will also feature pedestrian signal lights to enable pedestrian safety and seamless movement at these busy junctions.

Under Phase 1 of this project, GMDA is already revamping the existing traffic signals at 111 junctions in sectors 1-58, Gurugram.

The smart signals at 65 junctions which include key intersections such as Jharsa, Kalyani Chowk, Khushboo Chowk, Galleria Market, Gwal Pahari, Khushboo Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sector 17 Ghora Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Qutub Plaza among others are already operational and work at other locations is in progress.

