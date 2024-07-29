Viral video: Scenes before the Delhi IAS Coaching Centre accident

The 3 Delhi IAS aspirants' deaths have now become a sensation in the country.

On July 27, a tragic incident took place in Rau's IAS Study Circle at Old Rajendra's Nagar, Delhi, where three IAS aspirants died due to a sudden water burst in the basement. A video before the incident is going viral on the internet now.

In the video, students climb the steps to escape the basement flood. A man calls others, asking if anyone got stuck and if everyone is safe. Police and authorities believe that the three students are already stuck in the water, unable to escape.

Video:

Painful death of three students who were trapped for over 4 hrs in an IAS coaching center in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar, after water suddenly entered a basement.#Delhi #DelhiRains #Flood #RajendraNagar pic.twitter.com/nWsgh0cthT — ѕυηιтαנα∂нαν (@01greenelephant) July 28, 2024

Students and their parents are criticising the study centres for poor management and demanding strict action against them. Delhi has many coaching centres that are run illegally, and the authorities are now focusing on them. Delhi Municipal Corporation has already sold 13 illegally run study circles in Delhi and taken strict action against them.

The details of the deceased were disclosed: Tania Sony, Shreya Yadav, and Navin Delvin. Abhishek Gupta, the owner of the institute, the Coordination Deshpal Singh, was arrested due to protests by the students. The police stated that the basement of the building was used as a library instead of a parking or store room. Eighteen students were present when the mishap took place.

