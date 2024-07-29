 Rain alert: Moderate rainfalls for three days!

The non-stop heavy rains lead to power outages, water logging, severe flooding, building collapse, and traffic problems. In a few areas, the rescue team are continuing its mission to save the people who were stuck in the floods.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for cities like Thane, Pune, and Mumbai on July 28. However, according to the IMD, there were no alerts on July 29. The continuous rainfall toppled everyday life with constant power cuts and floods.

After a week of heavy rainfall and floods, the IMD has reported that moderate rainfall will occur in Mumbai from Monday to Wednesday. In the past few days, the city witnessed trees and partial building collapse. However, no casualties have been noted.

Also read: