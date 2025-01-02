Sikh Festivals holidays in 2025: Dates and Significance

As the world heralds in the New Year, the Sikh world is getting ready to celebrate a gamut of significant festivals and holidays. In the Nanakshahi Calendar- the sacred calendar used by Sikhs across the world year 2025 promises to be one of high spiritual significance.

From these events, during the year, Sikhs will converge to pay respects to the great lives and words of the Sikh Gurus; those who truly gave form and significance to the rich culture of the Sikh faith. Such festivals also give Sikhs worldwide the opportunity to recollect their ancestors and to render respects to the Gurus for the good tenets of Sikhi: Compassion, Equitarianism, and Justice.

The Sikh festival calendar of 2025 is chock-full of events, starting with Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on 6 January. Other prominent festivals include Lohri on 13 January, Hola Mohalla on 14 March, and Baisakhi, the Sikh New Year, on 13 April.

Looking forward to the New Year, we need to appreciate these festivals for their importance and play an important role in maintaining the legacy of Sikhism for future generations. So, we can look at the festivals from the point that, through celebration, Sikhs from all over the world can develop more attachment to the religion, community, and culture of the people.

Here is the list of Sikh festivals and holidays in 2025:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti - January 6th

Lohri - January 13th

Guru Har Rai Jayanti - 10th February

Guru Ravidas Jayanti - 12th February

Hola Mohalla - 14th March

Baisakhi - 13th April

Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti - 20th April

Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti - 12th June

Guru Harkishan Singh Jayanti - 19th July

Guru Granth Sahib Jayanti - 24th August

Guru Ramdas Jayanti - 8th September

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti - 5th November

