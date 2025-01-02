January 28 Holiday for Shab-e-Meraj in Telangana

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, a vital Islamic festival on January 28. However, it falls in the category of optional holidays rather than general ones. Additionally, if the crescent moon cannot be spotted on this day, the holiday would be on January 29 instead.

Shab-e-Meraj is the night journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven. It is a holy night that Muslims around the world celebrate and hold very dear in the Islamic calendar.

Though January 28 is not a general holiday, some schools in Telangana have decided to celebrate the holiday. This month, the state will observe a total of six holidays, including four general and two optional ones.

The list of holidays in January is as follows:

Optional holidays are:

Hazrath Ali Birthday (January 14)

Kanumu (January 15)

Shab-e-Meraj (January 28)

General holidays are:

New Year's Day (January 1)

Bhogi (January 13)

Sankranti (January 14)

Republic Day (January 26)

