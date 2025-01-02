119 Days Holidays for UP Schools in 2025: Details Inside

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has published the calendar of holidays for 2025, meaning that students are in for 119 days off throughout the year. These consist of summer holidays, Sunday holidays, and all other government-declared holidays.

The summer holidays will begin on May 21 and run till June 31, allowing the students to take some much-needed break. Besides this, Buddha Purnima has also been included in the list of holidays and students get a day more on May 12.

Compared to last year, students will enjoy one more day of holiday, bringing the total to 119 days. Schools will be open for 234 days, ensuring students have ample time for learning and growth.

Women teachers will be allowed to take leave on Karva Chauth, and women teachers working in special areas can apply for leave on other important days such as Haritalika Teej and Jiutiya Vrat. School principals are authorized to declare up to three days of discretionary leave in special cases.

UP Board exams will commence on February 24 and shall be conducted within 12 working days. Despite the absence of holidays during national festivals, the school would conduct programs or events on significant days. At least one hour's symposium/seminar on the birthday of great personalities along with the freedom movement revolutionaries and noted social reformers.

