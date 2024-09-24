September 25, 26: Red Alert for Heavy Rains in These States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for hefty rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and Coastal Karnataka, warning residents of potential flooding and disruption. The southwest monsoon's withdrawal from parts of Kachchh and West Rajasthan has led to a shift in rainfall patterns, with heavy showers expected in northeastern, central, and eastern India. The IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan, Goa, and Coastal Karnataka, indicating hefty downpours in these regions.

Tomorrow's Rainfall Forecast

From today to tomorrow, heavy downpours are expected in Yanam, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with rains extending to North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema. Goa and Konkan will receive heavy rainfall on September 24 and 25, while similar weather patterns will prevail in Mahe, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema. Isolated severe downpours are predicted in Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan from September 24 to 26 as it got Red alert.

Regional Rainfall Warning

Residents in Gujarat should be prepared for heavy rainfall on September 25 and 26, while Marathwada will experience heavy rains today. Kutch and Saurashtra will receive rainfall from September 24 to 28. The IMD's warnings come after previous instances of severe flooding in Western.

