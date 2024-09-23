Heavy Rains This Week, Holidays for Schools, Colleges Likely!

Telangana Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Warning for 11 Districts

After a brief spell of sunshine and clear skies, Telangana is set to experience a fresh wave of monsoon rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for "heavy rains" in 11 districts of the state, signaling the onset of intense weather conditions in the coming days.

According to the IMD's daily bulletin, the districts likely to witness heavy rainfall include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet. Rains are expected to occur in isolated areas within these regions, potentially causing disruptions.

As for Hyderabad, the IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. The twin cities, known for unpredictable weather patterns during the monsoon season, may experience scattered showers but no major disruptions, according to official reports.

In contrast to the IMD's prediction, popular internet weather expert Telangana Weatherman has offered a differing outlook. In a recent tweet, he predicted "widespread storms" for Hyderabad in the next 24 hours, raising concerns of more intense rainfall than initially forecasted. The city had already experienced varying spells of rain, ranging from light drizzles to heavy downpours over the past weekend.

With conflicting forecasts in place, Hyderabadis and residents across Telangana are advised to stay alert and prepared for potential weather changes.