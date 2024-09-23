Tony Popovic named Australia men's football team head coach

Melbourne, Sep 23 (IANS) Football Australia on Monday announced the appointment of Tony Popovic as the new head coach of the men's national team. He will assume the responsibility with immediate effect.

The 51-year-old Popovic's first assignment will be the critical Third Round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Australia will host China in Adelaide on October 10 in their next World Cup qualifier.

"I am extremely honoured to be given this opportunity to lead the Subway Socceroos as head coach. It's a role that comes with great responsibility, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity. This is undoubtedly a very proud moment for myself and my family. To be entrusted with guiding our national team is a privilege that I do not take lightly," Popovic said in a statement.

"I fully understand the weight of responsibility and the high expectations that come with this position. The Subway Socceroos have a rich history and a passionate fan base, and I'm committed to living up to those expectations.

"Looking ahead, I have great faith and confidence in our ability to grow as a team. Together, we will work tirelessly to improve, evolve, and continue Australia's success on the international stage. I believe we have the talent and determination to make our nation proud," he added.

Popovic brings an impressive depth of experience in both domestic and international football. His achievements include coaching Western Sydney Wanderers FC to the AFC Champions League title in 2014 and winning two A-League Premierships. He is now tasked with guiding the Australian men toward qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"Tony Popovic’s appointment represents an exciting new chapter for the Socceroos at a critical stage. As a player, Tony represented our nation proudly and with distinction at every age group," Anter Isaac, Chairman of Football Australia.

"As a coach, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to develop winning teams through his attention to detail, meticulous planning, and ability to harmonise a collective focus, and like Graham was, we know he will be welcomed warmly by all our Socceroos players, staff, and fans as we continue to work towards FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification," he said.

Before his coaching success, Popovic had an illustrious playing career. He earned 58 caps for the national teams between 1995 and 2006 and was part of the 2006 FIFA World Cup squad.

He played professionally in Australia, Japan, England, and Qatar, including a significant stint with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

