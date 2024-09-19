September 2024: List of upcoming holidays!

In many Indian states, the monsoon season comes to an end as September approaches, revealing a refreshing environment that is ideal for exploration and travel. This month is perfect for planning excursions and having fun festivities with family and friends because of the nice weather and beautiful skies. There are a lot of holidays in September 2024, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to break away from your regular schedule and enjoy the season.

September has already had holidays, and here is the list of upcoming holidays to enjoy with your family.

Date Festival/Occasion Place

21 September 2024 Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala

22 September 2024 Sunday All over India

23 September 2024 Heroes' Martyrdom Day Haryana

28 September 2024, 4th Saturday All over India

29 September 2024, Sunday All over India

