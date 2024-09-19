September 19, 20, 21: Holidays for schools declared in Patna!

The Patna district administration has taken swift action to ensure the safety of students and teachers by closing 76 government schools in rural areas for three days from September 19 to September 21. This decision was made on Wednesday after the water level of the Ganga River crossed the danger mark. According to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, the schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed until September 21, 2024. This precautionary measure aims to prevent any potential harm to students and staff due to the rising trend of water levels in the Ganga River.

The recent tragedy of a government school teacher falling into the Ganga near Patna last month and getting swept away led the administration to take proactive measures. The district administration has confirmed that the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at critical locations such as Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and Digha Ghat. This surge in water levels has raised concerns about the safety of residents in low-lying areas.

Parents and students are advised to respect the administration’s decision and remain alert at this time. The closure of schools will help reduce the likelihood of accidents happening, and the students and teachers will be safe until the water level drops.

