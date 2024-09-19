Ram Charan's Busy Schedule after Game Changer: RC 16 Shooting Update

With the completion of the Game Changer shoot, Ram Charan is preparing for his next project RC 16. He will be working with director Buchi Babu Sana, known for Uppena. The upcoming film will feature Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan. Recently, Ram Charan posted on Twitter about his fitness training with trainer Shiva, highlighting his dedication to the new project.

Game Changer Release Date: Christmas 2024

Mega fans are eagerly seeking updates on Game Changer. Producer Dil Raju has announced that the film is scheduled for release this Christmas, but a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. Recently, the music director hinted at the film’s release, suggesting that the promotional events for Game Changer will continue until December 20. This has led fans to speculate that the film might be released on December 20, with the date seemingly set.