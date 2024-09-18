September 18: Holiday for banks in Maharashtra; these services are available!

Today, September 18, is Eid-e-Milad, and all Maharashtran public and commercial banks, including the State Bank of India, will be closed.

This means banks in Pune, Mumbai, and other state cities will all be closed. On this occasion, in observance of Eid-e-Milad, all Maharashtran public and commercial banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed today, September 18.

All banks are open for business on weekends and other holidays unless users are told otherwise. In case of vacancies, their services are available online via their websites and mobile banking apps. Additionally, withdrawals can be obtained from any bank's ATM.

Also read: Watch: Anchor Jhansi's Shocking Comments on Choreographer Jani Master's Harassment