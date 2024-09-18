Champions League: Bayern crush Dinamo Zagreb in goal fest

Berlin, Sep 18 (IANS) Harry Kane scored four goals to lead Bayern Munich to a commanding 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of the Champions League season.

Bayern started brightly, with two early goals disallowed from Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry. Kane finally broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Ronael Pierre-Gabriel fouled Aleksandar Pavlovic in the box.

Bayern thought they had another goal ruled out for offside on the half-hour mark, but after a VAR review, Raphael Guerreiro's goal was allowed. Zagreb struggled to contain Bayern, and Vincent Kompany's side extended their lead before the break when Joshua Kimmich's cross was met by new signing Michael Olise from close range, reports Xinhua.

The hosts seemed content with their three-goal advantage and eased off, allowing Zagreb to stage a comeback. Marko Pjaca's backheel pass found Bruno Petkovic, who made it 3-1. Bayern was caught off guard, and Zagreb took advantage when Takuya Ogiwara nutmegged back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich five minutes from time.

Bayern regained control of the match at the hour mark when Kane tapped in from close range to restore their two-goal lead. Zagreb's resilience was broken as Olise slotted home following Musiala's fine build-up work. Kane added two more penalties to make it 7-2 by the 78th minute.

Bayern wasn't done yet, as Leroy Sane curled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area, and substitute Leon Goretzka headed in Kimmich's corner to complete the 9-2 victory. The result makes Bayern the first team ever to score nine goals in a Champions League match.

"It was an amazing game. We had a really good first half. But we must learn from the start of the second half. After the two goals, we stepped up a gear and sealed the deal," said Kane.

"I am proud of the boys. We kept our composure despite the two Zagreb goals. We still have a lot of work to do," said coach Vincent Kompany.

