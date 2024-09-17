Watch: Anchor Jhansi's Shocking Comments on Choreographer Jani Master's Harassment

The Telugu film industry's sexual harassment panel convened a press conference to address the allegations against choreographer Jani Master. Actress Jhanshi, who anchored the press meet, emphasized the industry's lack of organized guidelines for women's protection.

"The film industry is an unorganized sector, and the government hasn't provided clear guidelines for women's safety. After the Sri Reddy incident, a committee was formed, and Jani Master's case has been under our consideration for the past two weeks."

Jhanshi revealed that the victim initially reported workplace harassment, which later escalated to sexual harassment allegations. The committee recorded statements from both the victim and Jani Master.

"However, since the sexual harassment occurred outside the workplace, we guided the victim to file a police complaint, which has been done. The investigation is ongoing, and clarity on the matter is expected within 90 days."

Jhanshi urged the media to maintain confidentiality regarding the victim's identity and requested that her photos and details not be revealed.

