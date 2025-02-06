Telugu Film Chamber takes key decisions on Telugu Cinema's Birthday

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to celebrate February 6 as the birthday of Telugu Cinema. It has been chosen to celebrate this day every year from now on. Along with the awards given by the government, the Chamber has also decided to present awards in various categories. It has been decided that a special flag will be placed at the house and in the theaters of every Telugu cinema actor on his birthday. The Film Chamber has entrusted the responsibility of designing this flag to senior writer Parichuri Gopalakrishna.

Chamber President Damodar Prasad said, speaking at a press meet organized on the occasion of Telugu Cinema's birthday, This is the Telugu Film Chamber's first celebration of Telugu Cinema Day. Cinema is like a mother to all of us. The Telugu Cinema Chamber, the mother body, has decided to do it every year from now on. Since it is the first year, we usually do it this time. We are going to organize it grandly starting next year."

Secretary Prasanna Kumar said, “Today is the birthday of cinema. The first talkie film is Bhakta Prahlada. HM Reddy is the director of this film. Before Bhakta Prahlada, a movie called Kalidasu came out in 1931. Kalidasu had four reels of songs and dialogues in Telugu. No matter how you look at it, we should proudly say that Telugu cinema's greatness has spread worldwide.’’

Senior actor and producer Murali Mohan said, ‘’Today is a happy day. A festival that should have been celebrated since time immemorial. We should say that LV Prasad is the first among the people we can be proud of. There are many others along with him.. LV Prasad has acted in Hindi and Bengali films and excelled as a direct. Today, cinema people are more popular among the people than politicians. Film actors will always be in the hearts of the audience. It is a joy to celebrate Telugu Cinema Day on February 6."

Movie Artists Association Vice President Madala Ravi said, "Telugu cinema has now become a world cinema. The reason for that is because of great technicians and directors. Once upon a time, we were called Madrasis. That is how the whole world looks at our cinema. All associations should celebrate the birthday of Telugu cinema."

Directors Association President Veera Shankar said, "It is a great thing that the chamber has decided to organize this festival this year. We are ready to organize whatever responsibility is given to our directors association. Thanks to Rentala Jayadev garu, who did the research to uncover this day. It must be said that we have fallen behind in calling Kalidas a Telugu film. Kalidas was the first film in which Telugu dialogues were heard on screen, so we should also own that film."

Telangana Film Chamber Secretary Anupam Reddy said. “In the coming days, we will organize it grandly so that everyone knows the greatness of Telugu cinema. Thank you to Rentala Jayadev garu on this occasion," he said.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce -Bharath Bhushan, President Hon.Secretary TFCC -KL Damodar Prasad , Hon Secretary TFCC - Prasanna Kumar, Telangana State Film Chamber - K Anupam Reddy, Murali Mohan, Paruchuri Gopal Krishna, Achanta Gopi, Vemuri Satyanarayana, B.Bapiraju , General Secretary K Ammi Raju , Vice President- Movie Artists Association - MadalaRavi , Mutyala RamDas, Director VeeraShankar, Gopal Krishna, T Ram Satyanarayana, Subba Reddy Have Graced the Event