School Holidays February 2025: Complete List of Dates Across India

As winter vacations come to an end, students are preparing to return to school. Some states extended the holidays due to cold weather, but most schools are now back to their regular schedules. However, there are a few important school holidays in February 2025 due to festivals and events. Here’s a guide to the holidays this month:

February 2: Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, celebrates the arrival of spring. It falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and arts. Many schools observe a holiday on this day.

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

On February 19, the nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Known for his leadership and bravery, Shivaji remains a key figure in Indian history. This year marks his 395th birth anniversary. Schools in Maharashtra and some other states may remain closed to honor this day.

February 24: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the saint and poet from the Bhakti movement. His teachings on equality and social justice are celebrated widely across North India. Schools in regions where celebrations take place may have a holiday.

February 26: Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, falls on February 26. Devotees fast, chant prayers, and visit temples. Many schools across India will be closed for this occasion.

Students should also check the holiday list issued by their respective state governments for confirmation of dates.