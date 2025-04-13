Assam CM holds meeting with Jeet Adani on rolling out Group's Rs 50,000 crore investment plan

Guwahati, April 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Adani Group Director Jeet Adani on Sunday to move ahead with the conglomerate’s Rs 50,000 crore investment plan proposed for the state during the business summit held in Guwahati in February.

The Chief Minister said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon.

"During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 crore investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment," Sarma said in a post on X.

"We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon," he added.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in the state, during his address at the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in in February.

The Chairman also highlighted the crucial role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting investment-driven growth across India. Drawing comparisons to Gujarat’s economic transformation through the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he emphasised the role of such initiatives in inspiring states like Assam to embark on similar paths of development.

"It is this vision of progress that we are eager to be part of. Therefore, it is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group's commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam," he had stated.

Praising the state’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, particularly the sacred Kamakhya Temple and the majestic Brahmaputra River, Gautam Adani remarked: "Just as the mighty river Brahmaputra reshaped the landscape of this state to carve its own path, the vision of our Honorable Prime Minister has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for us all."

The investment is expected to accelerate Assam’s economic growth, create job opportunities, and establish the state as a strong part of India’s economic landscape.

