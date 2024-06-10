PM Modi's First Signature on Kisan Nidhi

After becoming the Prime Minister of India, Modi signed the first document related to Kisan Nidhi

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for his third consecutive term on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The impressive ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region.

During PM Modi's previous two terms, he introduced key initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, and Make in India. He also focused on developing next-generation infrastructure, expediting pending projects, and promoting environmental conservation.

Following his swearing-in, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorizing the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme. This scheme will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores. After signing the file, PM Modi said, “Our government is fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to continue working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”