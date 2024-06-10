Harleen Sethi's ‘Bad Cop’ character 'controls power dynamics in male-dominated police force'

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Harleen Sethi, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show 'Bad Cop', shared insights into her character, Devika, a cop, in the series, saying that her character controls power dynamics in the male-dominated workplace of a police station.

Devika embodies strength, wit, and resilience. Her husband, Karan, played by Gulshan Devaiah in a double role, is junior to her, adding another layer to their relationship.

Reflecting on her role, Harleen told IANS: "This role is completely different from anything I have done before. It's refreshing to see a woman call the shots in a male-dominated cop world. Devika is a 'bad cop' who doesn't shy away from expressing her authority because she is proud of her professional achievements. She holds her own in the male-dominated police workforce and has an unwavering vision for what she wants. She controls the power dynamics, she is brave, resilient, and fights for her rights in her personal life."

The series also stars Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Sachdeva and is helmed by Aditya Datt.

“I thoroughly enjoyed being directed by Aditya Datt and working alongside such a talented cast. And the best part was that I got to do action sequences, that’s always been a dream,” Harleen added.

The series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.