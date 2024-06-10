Infidelity-fueled feud: 'Kana gang' leader arrested in Delhi amid revenge plot

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The leader of ‘Kana Gang’, who allegedly formed the gang due to his wife's infidelity, was arrested from Kalindi Kunj area in Delhi while he was on his way to commit another crime, police said on Monday.

The official said that the gangster was identified as Akash a.k.a. Kana a.k.a Bhaida, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, and he was searching for one Ranjan, a member of Shahrukh Gang, associated with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, who took his wife.

According to police, in the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, Ranjan’s house was set on fire by Akash.

“Akash is involved in multiple cases, including a robbery-cum-murder case in Sarita Vihar. When he was released from jail on bail in 2023, he found his wife living with Ranjan. In order to seek revenge, he set Ranjan’s house on fire in which Ranjan sustained severe burn injuries,” said a senior police official.

Recently, information regarding the movement of Akash was received by police. “The team gathered information through technical surveillance and deployed informers. It also came to notice that accused Akash, always carries a loaded pistol and is in search of Ranjan to exact revenge,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya.

The police team apprehended Akash from Jaitpur Kalindi Kunj Road, Delhi, while he was riding a stolen motorcycle to commit another crime.

“He resisted arrest, but the team overpowered him and recovered one loaded pistol (with five cartridges) from his possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Akash disclosed that due to his wife’s infidelity, he wanted to eliminate Ranjan and he was looking for an opportunity to kill him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.