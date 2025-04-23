Pahalgam Terror Attack: Hyderabad IB Officer Manish Ranjan Killed – What We Know

More than 26 people have reportedly been killed in a ghastly and unexpected terrorist attack on Indian soil in Pahalgam, a town in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam is a popular tourist destination, and with it being summer, lots of families across the country would usually visit the place. Reportedly dressed in army fatigues, the terrorists targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow area, which is also known as "Mini Switzerland."

This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region recently. The militant group "Kashmir Resistance" has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Indian authorities suspect that the group may be a front for Pakistan-based terror organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The attack has drawn widespread outrage, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who transferred from Bihar to Hyderabad, was among the victims. His wife and two children survived him, and he had recently received a promotion to section officer. The family went on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) trip to Jammu and Kashmir, where it was reported that he was killed in front of his wife and children.

Officials are still verifying the status of the wife and kids. A trusted source from the Intelligence Bureau revealed that Manish was nice, humble, and kind to everyone he met, and he was always there to help people out in need. Both of Manish's children are currently studying at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Manish had been a person who would raise his voice whenever an injustice happened around him. He used to stay with his wife and kids at the IB quarters in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. "Kisi Ko Galat Ho Raha Hai, Mein Aawaaz Uthaata Hoon Usi Taraf (If someone is being wronged, I raise my voice in their support)," the phrase used to be Manish Ranjan's motto. He lived the same way during his time, and we pray for more strength for his family at this difficult time.