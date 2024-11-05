November 2024 - 5 Holidays for Schools, Offices in West Bengal!

West Bengal is going to enjoy five holidays in November this year, the second highest in government holidays after a 13-day break in October. While some people welcome the extra time off, others fear a disruption to productivity and academic sessions.

Holiday list

November 1: Extra holiday for Kali Puja

November 4: Extra day off for Bhratridwitiya or Bhai Dooj

November 7 and 8: Chhath Puja, including the bonus day

November 15: Birthday of Guru Nanak Ji

Holidays don't allow professional progress in flow that they say is created from having too many holidays, notes people like Ishita Mukhopadhyay. As a teacher of economics at Calcutta University, she points out that "already, it has come to a step backwards."

Government employees share the same fear. An employee of Murshidabad says, "Closing offices for a more extended period means delayed administrative processing and hampers the rhythm of work".

Not all employees feel this way. Some view the extra holidays as paying off their meagre dearness allowances compared to those of central and other state government employees.

Total Holidays in 2024:

The West Bengal government declared 22 public holidays, 23 state government holidays, and 16 more for second and fourth Saturdays. In total, this comes up to 44 holidays excluding Sundays.

