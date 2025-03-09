Holi 2025 Holiday: Is the Festival on March 13 or 14?

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. People of all ages eagerly await this joyous occasion to come together and celebrate. As preparations are already underway, even with exams going on, children are excited to take time out to enjoy the festival.However, many are left wondering – will the holiday be only on the day of Holi, or will there be a break the next day as well?

Though Holi is celebrated nationwide, the enthusiasm is most visible in North India. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi begin preparations days in advance, making gujhiya, papad, and chips at home.

This year, the celebration will lead to 4 consecutive days of holidays in many regions. The holiday schedule is as follows:

13 March (Thursday) – Holika Dahan

14 March (Friday) – Holi

15 March (Saturday) – Weekly holiday (in some institutions)

16 March (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

Note: Please check with your local authorities or institutions for the exact holiday schedule, as regional holidays may vary.