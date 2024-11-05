Wedding Bells for Director Krish Jagarlamudi

If reports are anything to go by, director Krish Jagarlamudi is all set to enter into wedlock. Krish seems to have found his love again after a painful separation from his estranged wife. Buzz is that Krish is prepping for remarriage.

Krish gained recognition with films like Gamyam, Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadguram. In 2016, Krish married a doctor named Ramya. The couple enjoyed a few years of marital bliss, but differences arose, leading to their separation in 2021.

Since then, Krish has remained single. However, it seems that he is now ready to step into a new chapter of his life. Reports suggest that he is soon to marry a lady doctor, with sources indicating that their engagement may take place as early as next week. If this news turns out to be true, it is good and happy news.

On the work front, Krish walked out of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Meanwhile, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on 8 August 2024. The couple is all set for their wedding on 4th December, 2024.

