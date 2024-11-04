Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding at Annapurna Studios on Dec 4?

The Akkineni family is readying the marriage process for Naga Chaitanya with Shobhita Dhulipala. The couple had an engagement ceremony back in August and now they are gearing up for their grand marriage.

Also read: Jr NTR's Brother-in-Law Narne Nithin's Engagement Photos

According to sources, it will take place on 4 December, although no official declaration has come from the side of the family. According to a plan initially, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's father, was keen on getting the wedding over with at some destination but finally, he chose to organize the same at Hyderabad.

Also read: Samantha's Personal Retreat: Relaxation and Fun

The wedding has chosen Annapurna Studios and it is said an art director, Anand Sai will be designing the sets for the wedding. The fans are extremely enthusiastic about this marriage, but at the same time, they have been disappointed as it's not going to happen in HICC, Hyderabad- a place for all celebrities' weddings.

The pre-wedding traditional ceremony has already been initiated at Shobhita's side, and the photos on social networking sites regarding the 'Gouhrama Pasupu' ceremony are becoming viral fast.

Also read: Who is Shivani Talluri?, girl who got engaged to Narne Nithiin, Jr NTR’s brother-in-law