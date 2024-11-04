Over Rs 1.1 lakh cr spent in free hospitalisation under PM-JAY since 2018: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) More than Rs. 1.1 lakh crore has been spent in providing free hospitalisation under the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) since its inception in 2018, according to the government data.

The official data showed that more than 79 million individuals have benefited from the PM-JAY scheme that provides an annual health cover of Rs. 5 lakh. It has significantly enhanced healthcare accessibility for India’s most vulnerable populations.

“The scheme was made available for 107 million poor households in the country from September 2018, covering the bottom of 40 per cent population,” as per the data.

Launched in September 2018, AB PM-JAY has seamlessly integrated comprehensive care across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to provide universal health coverage, particularly for rural and vulnerable populations.

The landmark health initiative addresses immediate health needs and also emphasises preventive care and health promotion, making healthcare more accessible and equitable.

PM-JAY has been key in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures of households. Before the launch of the scheme, about 62 per cent of healthcare costs were paid directly by individuals -- a burden that drove many into financial hardship.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat are the states with the highest number of beneficiaries, the data showed.

PMJAY provides cashless treatment to nearly 2,000 procedures. The scheme covers all the costs related to treatment, medicines, supplies, diagnostic services, physician’s fees, room charges, surgeon charges, OT and ICU charges, etc.

General medicine, infectious diseases, general surgery, medical oncology, ophthalmology, and orthopaedics are the top specialty care treatments availed by beneficiaries to date. Haemodialysis, screening for Covid-19, and acute febrile illness are the other procedures availed by the people.

Further, the data showed that more than 35.5 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued to eligible individuals, enabling them to access healthcare at 30,672 empaneled public and private hospitals.

The scheme was expanded to include senior citizens above 70, regardless of income. It will potentially benefit around 6 crore individuals across 4.5 crore families.

The government, last week, also rolled out the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card to help all elderly above 70 years with free health coverage. It is in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme, wherein the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.

Meanwhile, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has recently also recommended extending PM-JAY to cover the “missing middle” on a paid basis.

As per a 2021 Niti Aayog report, 30 per cent of India’s population -- approximately 400 million people -- fall under the category of the “missing middle,” and remain vulnerable without financial protection for health-related expenses.

