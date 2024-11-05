Amala Paul's Marriage Video Out - Amala's Indirect Comments on First Husband!

Amala Paul Shares Heartwarming Wedding Video, Reflects on Past Marriage

South Indian actress Amala Paul recently shared a romantic wedding video with her husband Jagat Desai, celebrating their first anniversary. The couple tied the knot on November 5, 2023, in Kochi, Kerala.

In the video, Amala expresses gratitude for her new life, hinting at past regrets. "Thanks for being my safe haven... for being my forever," she captions.

Amala's past marriage to director AL Vijay in 2014 ended in divorce in 2017. She has now found happiness with Jagat, with whom she shares a child.

The actress's heartfelt video and reflection on her past have sparked attention and well-wishes from fans and colleagues.

Amala Paul, known for her roles in Tamil and Telugu films, has openly spoken about her past struggles. Her marriage to AL Vijay, which ended in divorce, was a challenging period in her life.

However, Amala has bounced back, finding love and happiness with Jagat Desai. The couple's wedding video showcases their blissful union.

Amala Paul has established herself as a talented actress in South Indian cinema, with notable films like "Mynaa" and "Run Baby Run." Her personal life has been subject to scrutiny, but she continues to shine professionally.

