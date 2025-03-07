Allu Arjun & Atlee’s Film: Sivakarthikeyan Joins as Second Lead?

Icon Star Allu Arjun, fresh off the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, is now eyeing his next big project. While the actor was initially set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas, the latest industry buzz suggests he is now leaning towards teaming up with Atlee for a grand period action drama.

Interestingly, this script was originally written for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, but due to budget constraints, it has now landed in Allu Arjun’s hands. Reports indicate that the film has room for another major protagonist, making it a multi-starrer spectacle.

According to a recent Kollywood media report, Sivakarthikeyan is being considered for the second lead role. The Amaran actor is currently busy filming Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi but has reportedly requested the director to wrap up his portions by May, as he has two other mega-budget projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the film is expected to be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, known for backing large-scale entertainers. The music is likely to be composed by either Sai Abyankkar or Anirudh Ravichander.

If all goes as planned, Atlee’s ambitious vision could mark the first-ever collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sivakarthikeyan in a high-octane warrior saga. Fans eagerly await an official announcement. Stay tuned for further updates!