Actress Kasturi's Shocking Comments on Telugu People in Tamil Nadu, Clarifies Later!

Actress Kasturi lands in Controversy with Remarks on Telugu-Speaking People in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, November 2024: Actress Kasturi Shankar has sparked a heated controversy with her recent remarks on Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, drawing sharp reactions from various quarters, including political leaders and social groups. The controversy erupted after Kasturi made comments at a Hindu Makkal Katchi meeting on November 3, where she referenced historical Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu and their political identity.

Kasturi's remarks, particularly her comments about "those who came as assistants to the king’s consort 300 years ago" and later adopted Tamil identities, were quickly criticized for being offensive to the Telugu community. Critics accused her of disparaging Telugu-speaking people settled in Tamil Nadu for generations. BJP’s national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, demanded an apology from the actress, calling her statement "irrelevant and uncalled-for" and suggesting that it could harm the social fabric of Tamil Nadu.

However, Kasturi quickly clarified that her comments were not intended to target the entire Telugu-speaking community but were aimed at a specific historical subset of people. In a press conference, she stated, “I did not say anything derogatory about Telugu people. I am referring to a specific historical group who were workers and assistants to the consorts of Telugu rulers and later, according to their own accounts, adopted a Tamil identity.” Kasturi further clarified that she was criticizing political leaders who, after winning elections in Tamil Nadu, would label sections of Tamil society as non-Tamils.

"I was questioning whether those who brand other sections in Tamil Nadu as non-Tamils are really Tamils themselves," Kasturi explained, referring to the divisive politics played by some Telugu-speaking political figures. She elaborated that her remarks were aimed at exposing hypocrisy within Tamil politics, specifically targeting leaders who, in her view, had adopted Tamil identities while seeking to divide communities for political gain.

Historical Context and Clarifications

Kasturi’s comments touched on the history of Telugu migration to Tamil Nadu, specifically during the reign of the Nayaks and other Telugu rulers. According to Kasturi, many Telugu-speaking people came to Tamil Nadu as part of the courts of Telugu kings, especially as artisans, musicians, and workers in royal households. These people, she argues, later adopted Tamil identities but now use their positions to question the Tamilness of others, particularly Brahmins and other communities with deep historical roots in Tamil Nadu.

“I’m not talking about the descendants of consorts,” she emphasized, “but about the staff who came with them—artisans, musicians, workers. Even Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) himself acknowledged this.” Kasturi further noted that these groups, while historically important, were not engaged in the same level of political maneuvering as the ruling dynasties such as the Nayaks, who were of Telugu origin but did not engage in the divisive politics seen today.

Allegations of Divisive Politics and DMK Criticism

Kasturi's remarks have also been seen as a pointed critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, which has been accused of perpetuating divisive politics based on identity and language. According to Kasturi, the DMK’s ideological stance unfairly stigmatizes Brahmins and Brahminical traditions as “foreign” to Tamil Nadu, while disregarding the region’s complex history of migration and cultural exchange.

"The DMK’s approach to identity politics is hypocritical," Kasturi argued. "They focus on Brahminical oppression but conveniently ignore the caste issues faced by other communities, including those within their own support base. They label Brahmins as outsiders, but what about the many other groups who have migrated here over the centuries?"

She also criticized the DMK’s alleged double standards in its treatment of Hindu religious practices. "The DMK seems allergic to Hindu gods and Hindu worship. They oppose Brahminical practices and criticize Sanatana Dharma, yet they don’t challenge other religions with the same fervor. This is anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatana," Kasturi said, adding that the party’s approach to Hinduism was a key part of its divisive rhetoric.

Defense of Telugu Identity

Despite the backlash, Kasturi has repeatedly emphasized that her comments were not meant to undermine the Telugu-speaking community in Tamil Nadu, which she acknowledged as an integral part of the state's social fabric. “Language or ethnicity doesn’t matter to me,” she stated. "What matters is the integrity of Tamil identity and the fight against political forces that manipulate history for their own ends."

Kasturi also expressed confidence that the Telugu community, especially those with a nuanced understanding of history, would support her stance. She indicated that the issue at hand was the exploitation of Tamil identity by certain political factions, rather than any critique of Telugu people as a whole.

The Growing Divisions in Tamil Nadu Politics

Kasturi's remarks highlight the ongoing tensions in Tamil Nadu politics, especially around issues of identity and caste. The state has long been a battleground for Dravidian ideology, which has shaped much of its political discourse. The DMK, which champions the Dravidian cause, has often been at odds with Brahminical traditions and has accused other groups of marginalizing native Tamils. Kasturi’s comments appear to be an attempt to challenge this narrative, calling for a broader, more inclusive understanding of Tamil identity.

The actress has expressed her intent to continue criticizing the DMK's stance on these issues, both in Tamil Nadu and beyond. "I will be one of the DMK’s strongest critics, not just in Tamil Nadu but also from Telangana. Watch this space," she warned, indicating her willingness to take on what she sees as a hypocritical political establishment.

Kasturi Shankar’s comments have reignited debates on identity, migration, and political power in Tamil Nadu, with her defenders arguing that her remarks were misinterpreted and her critics accusing her of stoking unnecessary divisions. What is clear, however, is that the controversy has once again brought the complex issue of Tamil identity to the forefront of political discourse in the state. Whether her criticisms of the DMK and certain historical groups will resonate with the broader public remains to be seen.

