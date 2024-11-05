Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to begin state tour in Coimbatore; sanitary workers, traders to raise grievances

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on November 5 and 6 as part of his statewide tour to monitor government schemes.

During his visit, he will meet with government officials, elected representatives including MPs, MLAs, and local body representatives to assess the implementation of Dravidian model of governance under his leadership.

In a letter to party cadres, Stalin announced plans to conduct ground-level inspections across districts to evaluate the functioning of various state schemes.

Sanitary workers and traders from Coimbatore will have the opportunity to present their grievances to the Chief Minister.

Sanitary workers displaced by the Ukkadam flyover project continue to live in temporary shelters. Sumana (43), a sanitary worker, expressed her concerns: “We were displaced for the Ukkadam flyover project and promised new homes on the land of the old corporation fish market, which is still operational.”

The ongoing presence of this fish market has delayed progress on their housing. Traders from the fish market are also seeking approval to relocate to a newly built facility.

The Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover project, initiated in 2018 and completed in 2024, required the demolition of 727 homes within the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Temporary shelters were provided at Pullukadu, with promises of permanent housing in the same area. Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s (TNUHDB) Ukkadam Phase IV Project, 235 homes have been constructed and allocated to displaced residents.

However, for the remaining 492 families, housing remains incomplete. Although work on a 222-unit housing block began in 2020, it is yet to be completed.

For the additional 298 units, plans depend on relocating traders from the old fish market to the new facility in Pullukadu, which requires a government order for the market’s demolition and new housing construction.

Despite multiple petitions, the situation remains stagnant, with traders continuing to seek a lease agreement for the new market on government land. Chief Minister Stalin’s tour across Tamil Nadu will allow him to receive direct feedback on the welfare schemes implemented by his administration.

However, he has not specified a timeline, noting that the tour will not be continuous. Since assuming office in May 2021, the Stalin-led government has introduced several schemes targeting marginalised communities.

Key initiatives include:

Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam – Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for over 1.15 million women; free bus travel for women, Makkalai Thedi Matuthuvam (Health at Doorstep scheme); Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren; Pudhumai Pen – Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for girl students in government and government-aided schools pursuing college education, benefiting around 328,000 students.

Due to its success, this programme was extended to boys in government and aided schools through the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme, benefiting around 318,000 boys; Naan Mudhalvan (I am the First) – Skill development training for 2.8 million students to enhance employability.

The Chief Minister recently informed the state legislative Assembly that Rs 6,569.75 crores have been allocated through these schemes across Tamil Nadu.

