Vijay Deverakonda Shoots VD12 Despite Shoulder Injury

Vijay Deverakonda has sustained an injury while filming a demanding action scene for VD12. Vijay remains undeterred, emphasizing that the "show must go on." The Family Star actor is fully committed to VD12, which is set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

Sources close to the actor reveal that instead of taking a break, Vijay is pushing forward with his schedule, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the project. After facing setbacks with some previous releases, he is particularly focused on ensuring the success of VD12, reflecting his determination and commitment to his craft.

Vijay’s work ethic showcases his sincerity as an artist; he is determined to deliver nothing less than his best. In addition to VD12, he has several other significant projects in the pipeline, including VD14 and SVC59.

A notable aspect of Vijay Deverakonda's personality is his resilience in the face of challenges. He consistently strives to overcome setbacks rather than succumb to them. At a promotional event for his film Family Star, he discussed how he dealt with the disappointment of Liger, stating, “My attitude hasn’t changed. I’ve decided not to discuss the outcomes of my films before their release for the next few projects as a form of self-discipline.”

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 features a talented cast, including Bhagyashri Borse, Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, and Keshav Deepak, among others.