November 20 is a Bank holiday in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in the whole state on 20 November 2024 so that polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is conducted without any restrictions. All government offices, institutions, and banks will be closed on this day with no possibility of any financial transactions from banks.

However, mobile banking and net banking facilities will be allowed to enable customers to conduct their financial transactions. The RBI has also asked banks in Maharashtra to remain shut on November 20.

Every company needs to provide some time to its staff to vote," says Mumbai District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani, and strict action will be taken against the companies violating this norm. This is taken as a measure to deny no one the exercise of their voting rights during the election.

