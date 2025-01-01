January 1 Bank holiday here in India

Many of us wonder whether banks in India will be closed on January 1, 2025, as the world welcomes the New Year. While New Year's Day is a widely recognized holiday, its observance varies across states in India.

The RBI issues a holiday list for each year that details all bank holidays across all states. However, the list does not state that January 1, 2025, is a holiday for the entire country.

On the other hand, January 1, 2025, is a bank holiday in the following states: Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, and Meghalaya.

Apart from New Year's Day, there are several other bank holidays in January 2025, which will differ from one state to another. Some holidays are Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday, Missionary Day, Makar Sankranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, and more.

It is also important to know if your bank will be closed on January 1, 2025, as you will be able to plan your banking activities and avoid inconvenience by referring to the RBI's official holiday list or contacting your bank directly.

Also read: Winter Holidays extended till January 7 in Punjab for schools!