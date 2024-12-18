Gujarat 2025 Public holidays list is here
The Gujarat government has declared its official holidays for the year 2025. These are a reflection of the cultural and religious diversity the state offers. This detailed article presents the important dates, national holidays, state-specific events, and regional festivals that will be celebrated in the state of Gujarat in the following year.
Gujarat Government Holidays 2025
Makara Sankranti - 14 January 2025
Republic Day - 26 January 2025
Maha Shivratri - 26 February 2025
Holi - 14 March 2025
Ugadi - 30 March 2025
Idul Fitr - 31st March, 2025
Ram Navami - 6th April, 2025
Mahavir Jayanti - 10th April, 2025
Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti - 14th April, 2025
Good Friday - 18th April, 2025
Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti - 29th April, 2025
Bakrid/Eid al Adha - 7th June, 2025
Muharram - 6th July, 2025
Raksha Bandhan - 9th August, 2025
Independence Day - 15th August, 2025
Janmashtami - 16th August, 2025
Parsi New Year - 16th August 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi - 27th August, 2025
Eid e Milad - 5 Sep, 2025
Vijaya Dashami - 2 Oct, 2025
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 Oct, 2025
Diwali - 21 Oct, 2025
Vikram Samvat New Year - 22 Oct, 2025
Bhai Dooj - 23 Oct, 2025
Sardar Vallabhai Patel Jayanti - 31 Oct, 2025
Guru Nanak Jayanti - 5 Nov, 2025
Christmas Day - 25 Dec, 2025
