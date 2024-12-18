Gujarat 2025 Public holidays list is here

The Gujarat government has declared its official holidays for the year 2025. These are a reflection of the cultural and religious diversity the state offers. This detailed article presents the important dates, national holidays, state-specific events, and regional festivals that will be celebrated in the state of Gujarat in the following year.

Gujarat Government Holidays 2025

Makara Sankranti - 14 January 2025

Republic Day - 26 January 2025

Maha Shivratri - 26 February 2025

Holi - 14 March 2025

Ugadi - 30 March 2025

Idul Fitr - 31st March, 2025

Ram Navami - 6th April, 2025

Mahavir Jayanti - 10th April, 2025

Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti - 14th April, 2025

Good Friday - 18th April, 2025

Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti - 29th April, 2025

Bakrid/Eid al Adha - 7th June, 2025

Muharram - 6th July, 2025

Raksha Bandhan - 9th August, 2025

Independence Day - 15th August, 2025

Janmashtami - 16th August, 2025

Parsi New Year - 16th August 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi - 27th August, 2025

Eid e Milad - 5 Sep, 2025

Vijaya Dashami - 2 Oct, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 Oct, 2025

Diwali - 21 Oct, 2025

Vikram Samvat New Year - 22 Oct, 2025

Bhai Dooj - 23 Oct, 2025

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Jayanti - 31 Oct, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti - 5 Nov, 2025

Christmas Day - 25 Dec, 2025

